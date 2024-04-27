Browns Tap Ohio State Pipeline for First Pick of 2024 Draft
The Cleveland Browns add hometown hero to their formidable defensive line.
By Cem Yolbulan
Browns fans had to wait for 53 picks to go before them but they finally have their first selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.
After not having a first-round pick once again thanks to the Deshaun Watson trade, Cleveland started the draft in the second round. There was fear among Browns fans that general manager Andrew Berry would trade the 54th-overall pick as well, but fortunately, that didn't come to fruition.
Instead, the Browns decided to use their pick to address a position of need while targeting a hometown hero. Cleveland selected defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. of Ohio State with their first pick in the draft.
Browns Draft: Cleveland Selects OSU DT Michael Hall
The Browns were fortunate enough heading into Friday night that they didn't have immediate needs on their roster. They mostly needed to round out their depth chart and inject youth into positions at risk of age-related decline.
And that is exactly what GM Berry did with this pick.
The Browns are deep at defensive tackle on paper with Shelby Harris and Dalvin Tomlinson both slated to start with Maurice Hurst behind them. However, they are also both over 30 and at risk of decline next season.
Hall was mocked to the Atlanta Falcons at no. 43 by Dane Brugler in his latest mock draft. He was widely seen as a top-50 talent but had "some non-football concerns", according to Brugler. On the field, however, his versatility has been highlighted by scouts. His athletic abilities, combined with his quickness and speed, make him an intriguing option as a pass-rush specialist and a versatile DT/EDGE.