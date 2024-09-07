Browns Add Three Players To Active Roster Ahead of Week 1
The NFL season is back in full swing as two games went down on Thursday and Friday night. There will be 13 games played on Sunday and the Browns will be one of the clubs.
Cleveland will be hosting the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. ET but before the contest, they decided to add three players to the active roster.
According to ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi, the Browns are signing wide receiver Jaelon Darden to the active roster. They also elevated cornerback Mike Ford Jr. and OL Germain Ifedi from the practice squad.
All three players have experience in the NFL, so adding more depth is a smart choice. Darden was a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and gives Cleveland a capable returner. In his career, he's recorded 56 punt returns for 526 yards and 23 kickoffs for 468 yards.
Jedrick Wills is already out and Jack Conklin is listed as questionable. So adding Ifedi makes a lot of sense. He has experience starting and playing tackle in this league. The 30-year-old can also play guard if needed. He's compiled 83 starts in his career with the Seattle Seahawks and the Chicago Bears.
Meanwhile, Ford offers more depth in the secondary. Last season with Cleveland, the 29-year-old appeared in 16 games for the team. He finished with 28 total tackles, one interception, and one fumble recovery.
The Browns already have their core roster ready to roll on Sunday but these three guys provide them with some quality depth.
