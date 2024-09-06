Browns Workout Draft Bust Ahead of Week 1
The Cleveland Browns are just two days away from their season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.
Cleveland managed to go 11-6 last season but was sent home in the first round by the Houston Texans. The Browns got slammed by the injury bug last year and are hoping that isn't the case this fall.
Teams around the league are always looking to improve the team. With that being common knowledge, the Browns decided to try out a former draft bust on Friday.
Browns News: Cleveland Tried Out Kadarius Toney
According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Browns brought in wide receiver Kadarius Toney for a workout. This comes one day after the Browns released former third-round pick David Bell.
Ever since entering the league as a first-round pick in 2021, Toney has struggled to make a consistent impact. He was originally drafted by the New York Giants but was shipped out to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022.
Even though he secured two Super Bowl titles with the Chiefs, their patience ran thin with him this summer. Kansas City released Toney on Aug. 27. He constantly dealt with injuries and was a distraction off the field.
If he can be kept in check by the coaching staff, Toney has the talent to be an effective weapon on offense. He can do damage after the catch and provide Cleveland with some depth.
In his NFL career, Toney has logged 82 receptions for 760 yards and three touchdowns.
The Browns will have Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, and David Njoku as the top three pass catchers in 2024 but adding more explosiveness to the offense is never a bad idea.
More Browns news and rumors: