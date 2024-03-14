Browns Add Veteran Defender to Begin Free Agency Day 4
The Cleveland Browns bolster their defensive line depth with veteran addition.
By Cem Yolbulan
The crazy early days of free agency are over but that doesn't mean that teams can't find impact players on the cheap. The Cleveland Browns, like every other team, are trying to find value on the margins as they fill out the back end of their roster. With that objective in mind, the Browns just added a veteran defensive lineman to bolster their depth in the trenches.
According to Browns insider Camryn Justice, Cleveland agreed to a one-year contract with Quinton Jefferson, who spent last season with the New York Jets.
Browns News: Cleveland Signs DL Quinton Jefferson
The 30-year-old who is best known for his Seahawks tenure is a versatile defensive lineman, having spent time at defensive tackle and end on different stops. He is coming off one of his most productive seasons as a pro, finishing with career-high six sacks. He added 34 tackles and 13 QB hits while playing 49% of defensive snaps with the Jets.
Even though Jefferson's versatility is his best asset, he will likely slot in at tackle for the Browns and their 4-3 scheme.
Cleveland already re-signed Za'Darius Smith, Shelby Harris, and Maurice Hurst, bringing back one of the best defensive lines in the league for another season. If the Browns want to make another postseason run, they will once again have to rely on their defense. And they are hoping that Quinton Jefferson will help add extra veteran experience and versatility.
