Browns Sign Mike Ford Replacement Overnight
The Cleveland Browns lost no time replacing their key special teams player in free agency.
The initial craze of NFL free agency may be over but teams are still busy filling out their rosters with still impactful players available on the market. The Cleveland Browns already made their big moves, bringing in Jerry Jeudy and Jameis Winston, and re-signing their key starters. They also lost a key special teamer Mike Ford on Wednesday but didn't waste any time bringing in his replacement.
NFL insider Aaron Wilson reports that the Browns are signing cornerback and special teams ace Tony Brown to a one-year deal. Brown spent the last two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, first with now Browns special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone. The two will be reuniting in Cleveland after a successful stint in Indianapolis.
Brown was an undrafted free agent out of Alabama before signing with the Green Bay Packers in 2018. He was always more of a special teams player with his size and speed but took plenty of defensive snaps in the backfield early on in his career.
Over the last two seasons, he was almost exclusively used on special teams, with over 500 ST snaps and only 65 defensive snaps for the Colts.
As good as Mike Ford was for the Browns last season, he signed with the Houston Texans on a two-year $4.5 million deal. For a team with limited cap space like the Browns, that was too rich of a deal for a special teams player. It made more sense to try to find a more affordable option similar to what Cleveland did with Ford a season ago when they signed him in free agency.
