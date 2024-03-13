Browns Re-Sign Important Player to Begin Free Agency Day 3
The Cleveland Browns re-signed another one of their free agents to open up Day 3 of free agency.
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns have emphasized re-signing their own free agents through the first two days of free agency. That started with bringing back key players in the trenches, which will help them build off their last season's successes.
Heading into the third day of free agency, the Browns brought back another one of their free agents, this time re-signing veteran punter Corey Bojorquez to a two-year deal, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com
The 27-year-old Bojorquez is coming off another solid season handling the punting duties for the Browns. Bojorquez averaged 49.4 yards per punt in 2023, which was good for eighth in the NFL and the second-best mark in his NFL career.
The veteran punter also produced a career-high nine punts that were touchbacks but had 31 punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. When you have a punter who can flip field position consistently, it can change the complexion of a game.
Bojorquez was arguably the best punter on the market, and the potential replacement options were nothing to write home about. That makes the new deal all the more exciting for fans in Cleveland.
Bojorquez joined the Browns in 2022 after spending the first four years of his career with the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers. Cleveland will hope for another two strong years from Bojorquez, as his ability to pin teams deep is a weapon that some punters struggle with.
This signing isn't going to cause a big shift the Browns' odds to win the AFC or anything, but it's the kind of solid move that could quietly be an underrated difference maker in 2024.
More Browns news and analysis: