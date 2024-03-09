3 Punters the Browns Can Target to Replace Corey Bojorquez in Free Agency
Bojorquez becomes an unrestricted free agent on Monday, and the Browns may not have the cap space to keep their elite punter.
Cleveland Browns fans certainly don't want to see the team replace Corey Bojorquez after he had another strong season in 2023, but that's a potential reality that we need to face.
Bojorquez is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and as one of the best punters on the market, he may be priced out of the Browns' reach while the team deals with the ramifications of a certain someone's $230 million guaranteed contract.
If Bojorquez won't take a hometown discount, however, there are still some interesting free-agent punters out there that the Browns could target.
1. Thomas Morstead
Having just turned 38 years old, you're not going to want to sign Thomas Morstead to a long-term deal or anything. But that age also means you can probably get a nice discount for his services on a one-year contract.
And I'm not the least bit concerned that Morstead is washed up at this stage. His 48.8 yards per punt last season was the second-highest mark of his illustrious 15-year career. That's not always a useful metric (punters with good offenses who are trying to pin opponents inside the 10-yard line won't be kicking as far), but it does show that leg strength is no issue despite Morstead's advanced age.
For however much you want to read into Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade at punter, Morstead ranked No. 10 in the NFL in 2023, actually earning his best grade since 2018.
This isn't exactly the most physically demanding position in the world, so as long as he's still able to put major distance behind his punts, there's no reason to be scared off by his age. He's still one of the better punters in the game, and he's probably available at a discount.