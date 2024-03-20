Browns Adding Another RB Raises Questions About Nick Chubb
The Cleveland Browns have added another running back to the backfield.
The Cleveland Browns don't have the funds to be ultra-aggressive in free agency but they are still scanning the market to add quality playmakers.
That is exactly what they did on Mar. 20. Per Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz, the Browns have agreed to terms with RB D'Onta Foreman.
The Browns now have Nick Chubb, Jerome Ford, Nyheim Hines, Pierre Strong Jr, and Foreman in the backfield.
That is a very stout group that has a combination of players who have been effective in the league. Chubb is the best player from that group but he is coming off a devastating knee injury. Last season, the 28-year-old tore his ACL, MCL, and meniscus in his left knee.
Unfortunately for him, this wasn't his first knee injury. In 2015 at the University of Georgia, Chubb tore the PCL, MCL, and LCL in his left knee. That injury nearly ended his career but he fought his way back.
Now once again, Chubb is rehabbing another major knee injury. That is something that Cleveland's management could be thinking about.
These additions to the backfield show that the Browns aren't looking to rush Chubb back or they have lost some faith in the Pro-Bowl tailback.
Chubb is heading into the final year of his three-year, $36 million deal.
The Browns only have $3.8 million in cap space according to Overthecap but they can create an additional $11.8 million if they decide to cut Chubb.
They likely won't do that but all these running back acquisitions make you think.
Nonetheless, the Browns have a talented bunch and a chance to compete for the AFC North crown. The Browns are listed at +550 odds to win the division, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
