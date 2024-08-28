Browns Adding Local Product to Practice Squad Ahead of Week 1
By Jovan Alford
With roster cutdown day officially in the books, the Cleveland Browns and the other 31 NFL teams are putting the final touches on their initial 53-man rosters and adding players to their practice squads.
The Browns have started adding quality players to their practice on Wednesday, as they’ve already signed veteran defender Mike Ford Jr., who was with the club last season. Cleveland will likely use more spots on defense, but they’re also looking to create some depth on special teams.
According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns plan to sign long snapper Rex Sunahara to their practice squad.
Sunahara is an Ohio native and was with the team for a portion of training camp, playing in the preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers. The former West Virginia long snapper was among the 16 players waived by the Browns on Monday.
However, the Browns’ front office must’ve liked something they saw from Sunahara in training camp or they could be worried about the health of Charley Hughlett. The Athletic’s Zac Jackson mentioned this scenario on Twitter as Hughlett was reportedly dealing with a minor injury during training camp.
If that’s the case, it's a smart move for the Browns, who won’t have to tie up a roster spot on a backup long snapper and could elevate him from the practice squad on gameday, if Hughlett is still banged up.
Before Sunahara joined the Browns this summer, he spent the spring playing in the UFL with the San Antonio Brahmas. The former 2020 undrafted free agent also had NFL opportunities with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins.
