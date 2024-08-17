Browns Bring Back Hometown Hero Ahead of Preseason Week 2
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns prepare for their second preseason game of the year against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday. As usual, the starters aren't going to play a ton of snaps as head coach Kevin Stefanski will use the game as an opportunity to help him evaluate the roster before finalizing the 53-man group for the season.
While training camp and preseason is in full swing, the Browns are also continuing their endless roster churn. Cleveland waived LB Brandon Bouyer-Randle and safety Brady Breeze, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. They used the roster spot on a hometown hero trying to make the final roster.
Browns Continue Making Roster Moves Ahead of NFL Cutdown Date
The Browns signed long snapper Rex Sunahara on Friday. They have previously signed him earlier in the offseason before waiving him four days later. This will give the Bay Village, Ohio native another opportunity to establish his NFL career.
After attending Bay High School, Sunahara had a collegiate career in Rhode Island and West Virginia. Since 2020, he has been on multiple practice squads in the NFL but has yet to make his debut. He also played for a season with the San Antonio Brahmas of the UFL.
The Browns currently have Charley Hughlett as their long snapper, who is entering his tenth season with the team. One of the longest-tenured long snappers in the league and Browns players in franchise history, Hughlett is unlikely to be replaced soon. We still hope that Sunahara eventually finds a home where he can make his NFL debut. It's just hard for it to be in Cleveland, barring an unfortunate injury.