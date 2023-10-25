Browns Announce Big P.J. Walker Contact Decision Ahead of Week 8
The Cleveland Browns are rife with quarterback drama heading into Week 8. Not only is starter Deshaun Watson a major question mark to suit up against the Seattle Seahawks, but backup P.J. Walker has reached his maximum practice squad call-ups.
That left the Browns with a decision between signing Walker to the 53-man roster, or releasing him and putting him at risk of being claimed by another team on waivers.
On Wednesday, Cleveland revealed its choice.
Browns Quarterback News
Brad Stainbrook of 247Sports reports the Browns are, in fact, signing Walker to the active roster. This move solidifies his spot on the team, showing how much trust he has gained after starting the year on the practice squad.
This was always the most logical path for Cleveland. Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson's disastrous start in Week 3 made it clear he's likely not ready to lead a team yet, which required a veteran hand to step up.
Walker's been far from stellar across his two appearances, but he's made a few nice plays to manage the Browns to two wins. The veteran should get better as the year goes on, too, after getting thrown into the fire, which provides some reason for optimism.
Walker's signing also appears to have some implications for this QB room. It likely means Cleveland doesn't feel comfortable with DTR starting right now, otherwise Kevin Stefanski would've given the UCLA product another shot. This may also rule out the Browns adding some outside help at quarterback ahead of the deadline since the team now has three signal-callers on the active roster.
That being said, Walker's spot on the 53-man group is by no means completely safe. If a good deal arises in the coming days, or he implodes against the Seahawks (assuming Watson sits) in Week 8, that could cause Cleveland to rethink its QB stance.
