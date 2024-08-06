Browns Announce Big QB Decision for Preseason Opener
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns hope to build off last season’s playoff run with a healthy Deshaun Watson under center this coming season.
Watson only played in six games last season as he underwent a season-ending shoulder injury in November. Without Watson on the field, the Browns had four different quarterbacks play, including Joe Flacco.
Watson has made a full recovery from his shoulder injury and looks ready for the regular season based on what he’s done in training camp. However, Watson and the Browns must get through preseason first, which begins on Saturday against the Green Bay Packers.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Tuesday about the team’s plans at quarterback for their first preseason contest, and fans might be surprised at who will be starting.
Stefanski said Watson will not play in Saturday’s preseason opener, but “some starters” will play about 10 plays, per ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi.
With Watson not playing, Stefanski said Jameis Winston will get the start against Green Bay, per Mary Kay Cabot. Stefanski added that the team will decide on Watson playing in the preseason as camp progresses.
It doesn’t come as a surprise to see that Watson will not be playing in the preseason as most teams have started to take that approach with their starters over the last few years.
With the rise of joint practices, most teams are comfortable with their starters getting reps that way rather than playing in the preseason. That said, the Browns could decide to give Watson and the rest of the first-team reps in their second preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Nevertheless, this is a pivotal season for Watson as he’s struggled to live up to the expectations placed upon him years ago.
More Browns news and analysis: