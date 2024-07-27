Browns Receive Terrific News Regarding Deshaun Watson’s Recovery
The Cleveland Browns have their expectations set high for the 2024 campaign. They went 11-6 last year and made the playoffs but they were hammered by injuries.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson was one of the guys who was put on IR and missed the 2023 season. After Week 12 against the Baltimore Ravens, an MRI revealed Watson had a displaced fracture to the glenoid in his shoulder.
That rehab process caused him to miss practice and not participate in full capacity this spring but things have taken a step forward.
Browns News: Deshaun Watson Will Throw in Pads During 11 on 11s
On July 27, Head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Watson will be throwing in 11 on 11s when the pads get put on this Monday per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.
That is a massive step forward for the 28-year-old. During OTAs and minicamp, Watson was on a schedule of every other day throwing live reps, while taking the mental reps of each throw on the days off.
But in the first two days of training camp, Watson was seen taking reps in 11 on 11s, connecting with Elijah Moore and Amari Cooper.
It's been all about progress for Watson and that's what's happening. Since being traded to Cleveland back in 2022, Watson has only played in 12 games for the Browns due to suspension and injury.
He's hoping he can suit up for the whole season and lead the Browns back to the postseason.
Through 12 games, the Clemson product has completed 59.8% of his passes for 2,217 yards with 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
The Browns are going to need more from their signal caller but as of right now, it's all about getting him back on the field.
More Browns news and rumors: