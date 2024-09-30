Browns Announce Massive Nick Chubb News to Begin Week 5
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns have been struggling immensely on the offensive side of the ball to start the 2024 season. Through four games, they are ranking in the bottom five in terms of total yards and bottom ten in points. Deshaun Watson's underwhelming performance and the offensive line being in shambles deservedly receive most of the criticism but the running game has been equally disappointing so far. Obviously, the absences on the offensive line play a big part in the lack of production from the RB room but it's hard to be impressed by anyone other than Jerome Ford so far.
Fortunately for the Browns, they are getting a major boost to their running back rotation. According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, head coach Kevin Stefanski expects star rusher Nick Chubb to return to action on Wednesday. He will be activated off the PUP list, opening the 21-day window for him to be added to the active roster.
Browns News: Nick Chubb Practicing This Week
Once a player leaves the PUP list, he has 21 days to return to the 53-man roster. He can practice with the team in that window but if he isn't able to play after those 21 days, he will stay on the PUP list for the rest of the season.
This means that Chubb will likely be added to the active roster in the next couple of weeks and should make his return soon. The All-Pro rusher had his career year in 2022, finishing with 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns in 17 games. His 2023 campaign was cut short when he had an MCL and ACL injury in Week 2, ruling him out for the rest of the season. His return will give the Browns offense a much-needed jolt to help salvage their season.