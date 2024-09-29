Browns Get Big Nick Chubb Injury News Ahead of Week 4 Game
By Jovan Alford
The injury bug has crushed the Cleveland Browns to start the 2024 regular season. However, it seems the Browns’ fortunes are beginning to turn around based on the latest reporting on star running back Nick Chubb.
Chubb has been on the PUP list since the start of the training camp after suffering a devastating knee injury in Week 2 of the 2023 season. The last thing we heard on Chubb was that the team was leaving him on the PUP list to start the season, meaning he would miss the first four games.
In late July, Browns GM Andrew Berry told reporters that the 28-year-old running back still has “a little way to go” in his rehab process. However, Berry also said the team was happy to see his progress and his return timeline would be “day to day.”
With that in mind, Chubb’s rehab must have gone well over the last month and some change as the Browns are ready to have him back at practice.
According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the veteran running back is expected to return to practice this week. Rapoport mentioned Chubb’s practice window will open on Wednesday, but he isn’t expected to play in Week 5 against the Washington Commanders.
However, with the team opening up his three-week return window, there’s an expectation that Chubb will be ready to play sometime shortly. This is huge news for the Browns, who have been leaning on Jerome Ford and D’Onta Foreman in the backfield through the first few weeks of the regular season.
Cleveland is ranked 23rd in the league in rushing (95.7 yards per game), with Ford averaging 48.3 yards per game. With Chubb returning to practice, Ford will handle the RB2 job, while Foreman will take the RB3 role.
That said, Cleveland won’t automatically give Chubb all the carries when he returns for his first game as it's been over a year since he last played in a football game. Therefore, Browns fans should expect Chubb to have some rust, but eventually expect him to look like the star we all know.
Cleveland has the worst odds to win the AFC North (+1200 on DraftKings Sportsbook) heading into Week 4. But Chubb’s addition could give them that boost they need to compete over the next few months.
