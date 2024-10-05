Browns Announce Several Key Roster Moves Ahead of Week 5
The Cleveland Browns are looking to right the ship in Week 5. After starting the season 1-3, they are going on the road to play the Washington Commanders.
This team needs to secure this win to avoid falling into a 1-4 hole and adding more pressure onto the team. On Saturday before the game, Cleveland made a few moves to the roster.
Browns News: Browns Made Some Tweaks Along the Roster
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Browns activated guard Michael Dunn from the reserve/non-football illness list. He was placed on the list on Aug. 27 but now gives them a quality depth piece. Dunn has played in 40 career games in the NFL, with six starts under his belt.
The Browns also placed defensive end Alex Wright on injured reserve as he has to undergo surgery on his triceps after a freak injury.
Meanwhile, they elevated both cornerback Tony Brown II and tight end Geoff Swaim to the active roster from the practice squad. Over 63 career games, Brown has compiled 58 career tackles, one interception, and 19 career special team tackles.
As for Swaim, he gives them depth at tight end as they wait for the return of David Njoku. Swaim has notched 102 career games with 65 starts with the Dallas Cowboys (2015-18), Jacksonville Jaguars (2019), Tennessee Titans (2020-22), Arizona Cardinals (2023), and Browns (2024). The 31-year-old has snagged 110 passes for 846 yards and six touchdowns in his career.
The Browns will have their hands full against the red-hot Commanders but they need to find a way to secure that win. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Cleveland is a three-point underdog versus Washington.
