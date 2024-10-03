Browns Defender Suddenly Out for Rest of Season After 'Freak' Injury
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns are getting some previously injured players back with Nick Chubb getting ready to take the field again. In the NFL, however, when one key player gets back, another one goes down. The Browns are especially familiar with this as they were one of the most injured teams in the 2023 season. This season hasn't been too different so far and the latest injury only makes things worse.
Browns fans received a shocking injury update on Thursday when talented defensive end Alex Wright posted on social media that he will be out for the remainder of the season. He revealed that he has been dealing with shoulder pain since the Jaguars game, and played through it, but made the partial tear worse. Now, he will require surgery that will end his season early.
Browns News: Alex Wright Out for the Season
Wright called the injury a "freak accident" since he didn't even use his right arm on the play.
This was unexpected since Wright has been playing his usual share of defensive snaps in the last couple of weeks. In fact, he was having the best season of his career through four games, playing in 41% of snaps and receiving a career-best 60.2 grade on PFF. He is finishing the season with eight tackles and a sack.
The Browns' defensive end rotation will continue to be led by the elite Myles Garrett-Za'Darius Smith duo. Wright had the largest role in the pass rush behind those two, so someone else will have to step up. Ogbo Okoronkwo, Sam Kamara, and Isaiah McGuire will likely have a bigger workload starting Week 5 against the Commanders.