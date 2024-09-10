Browns Bringing Back Veteran Defender After Preseason Release
By Jovan Alford
After getting embarrassed at home in Week 1 by the Dallas Cowboys, the Cleveland Browns have been busy making multiple roster moves on Tuesday.
For starters, the Browns released two players from the practice squad to make room for former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney. Cleveland added veteran free-agent tight end Geoff Swaim to the practice squad.
In addition to those practice squad signings, the Browns brought back a familiar face to the 53-man roster ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
According to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Browns signed veteran EDGE Sam Kamara to the 53-man roster on a one-year deal.
Kamara was shockingly cut ahead of last month’s roster deadline after Cleveland re-signed him in the offseason. The 26-year-old defensive lineman has spent the past two years in Cleveland but hasn’t received many snaps.
Last season, Kamara spent most of the 2023 campaign on the Browns’ practice squad. But in the two games he played, Kamara registered seven combined tackles and a tackle for loss.
Before Kamara joined the Browns in Oct. 2022, he was released by the Chicago Bears a month prior. Kamara was with the Bears for the 2021 season, where he bounced between the active roster and the practice squad.
Cleveland isn’t looking for Kamara to be an instant impact player for Sunday's game. But he gives them another solid defensive lineman who can fill in some snaps and hopefully slow down Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars’ offense.
