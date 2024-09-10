Browns Cut Former Pro Bowler Heading Into Week 2
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns didn't have the start to the 2024 NFL season that they had in mind. They were completely outclassed by the Dallas Cowboys at home in Week 1, then lost several key players including David Njoku to injury. They were already dealing with injuries to multiple starters like Jedrick Wills Jr., Nick Chubb, and Jack Conklin to start the season.
With their Week 2 matchup against the Jaguars right around the corner, the Browns made some roster moves to address their needs. They had already announced the signing of wide receiver Kadarius Toney on Monday. Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot reported that the team is releasing cornerback/special teamer Justin Hardee and wide receiver Tulu Griffin from the practice squad.
NFL News: Browns Release CB Justin Hardee Sr.
Hardee, a Cleveland native, had signed with his hometown team earlier in the offseason. He wasn't able to make the active roster but was re-signed to the practice squad after. Now, he is entering free agency once again.
An undrafted free agent out of Illinois, Hardee was originally signed by the Texans in 2017. He spent the best years of his career with the Saints and the Jets, even making the Pro Bowl in 2022. During his prime, he had established himself as a key contributor on special teams, thriving in kick and punt return coverage.
Tulu Griffin, on the other hand, was signed to the Browns practice squad two weeks after the roster cutdown deadline following his release from the Las Vegas Raiders. The undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State will now look to make another practice squad roster.