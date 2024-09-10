Browns Quickly Sign Defender to Begin Week 2 After Injuries in Opener
The Cleveland Browns are now focused on Week 2, where they square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
In Week 1, the Browns didn't come out ready to go, falling 33-17 to the Dallas Cowboys. Now the page is turned on that contest and they looking to bounce back on Sunday.
In addition to losing the season opener, Cleveland had a few players go down with injuries so they decided to sign a defender to bolster the defense.
Browns News: Cleveland Signed Khaleke Hudson
According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Browns are signing linebacker Khaleke Hudson off the Saints practice squad.
Cleveland needs some more depth at linebacker after both Tony Fields II (ankle) and Mohamoud Diabate (hip flexor) were hurt in a Week 1 loss. Head coach Kevin Stefanski stated that both Fields II and Diabate are "week to week" but Zac Jackson of the Athletic revealed that means these guys will be out for a few weeks.
Hudson was selected in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders. The Michigan product has good play recognition skills with the short area quickness to find the ball in a flash.
Hudson joined the Saints as a free agent in April but didn't make the 53-man roster. Instead, he was on the practice squad, allowing him to get poached by Cleveland.
The 26-year-old has 12 career stats, logging 108 total tackles, seven TFLs, five QB hits, and two pass deflections.
He now has the opportunity to make an impact and be a positive presence at position that needs some help.
