Browns Coach Rips Dawand Jones for Causing Injury to Teammate
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns’ offensive line saw numerous players suffer injuries in their Week 3 loss to the New York Giants.
The most significant injury happened to All-Pro guard Wyatt Teller. Teller reportedly suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain and is expected to miss around four weeks. The veteran offensive lineman was ultimately placed on injured reserve.
Sadly, there’s a chance Teller’s injury could have been avoided, according to one of the Browns coaches.
On Thursday, Browns assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone was asked about second-year offensive lineman Dawand Jones losing his footwork and inadvertently falling into Teller’s knee.
Ventrone did not mince his words and said, “The footwork wasn’t up to our standards”... need to get that cleaned up, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.
If you are a Browns fan, this is one of the last things you want to hear about Jones, who played well as a rookie when called upon last season. In last week’s loss to the Giants, Jones struggled mightily at right tackle.
There was an instance where Jones was badly beaten off the EDGE by Giants star pass rusher Brian Burns, who got to Deshaun Watson and caused a turnover.
It wasn’t a good look for the former Ohio State lineman, who must step his game up immediately as the Browns’ offensive line depth is being tested, with multiple guys banged up. Nonetheless, things do not get better for Jones and the Browns' offensive line as they will see Maxx Crosby and the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
