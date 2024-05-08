Browns Coaching Change Raises Concern Around High Draft Pick
By Cem Yolbulan
The 2024 NFL Draft is behind us and teams are now trying to fill out the rest of their roster ahead of next season through rookie minicamps, undrafted free agents, and veterans still on the market. One of the biggest challenges every team faces in the new season is integrating their rookies. The Cleveland Browns are no different.
The Browns didn't have a first-round pick in the draft. Their first pick was the 54th overall pick, and they used it on Mike Hall out of Ohio State. An Ohio native and one of the youngest players in the draft at age 20, Hall was generally celebrated by Browns fans. Even though he will be behind veterans Shelby Harris and Dalvin Tomlinson to start the season, Cleveland has high hopes from the young defensive tackle.
However, the latest ESPN piece by Jeremy Fowler raises a few important questions about Hall and his transition to the NFL.
Browns News: Second-Round Pick Mike Hall Had Pre-Draft Concerns
According to Fowler, teams around the league had concerns about Hall before the draft, in terms of his ability to be a true professional.
"Fair or not, multiple teams had similar concerns about Michael Hall Jr., the Browns' second-round pick, namely his ability to be a consistent pro."- ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler
As ridiculous as this is to say about a 20-year-old, it's also reminiscent of what was said about Dawand Jones coming out of Ohio State. Last year, Jones' draft stock took a tumble when he reportedly came to the scouting combine out of shape and didn't do well in his interviews. These concerns proved to be unfounded as Jones had a very good rookie season.
A lot of this was attributed to offensive line coach Bill Callahan. One of the best OL coaches in the league, Callahan is now gone.
According to Fowler, Hall needs a "bit of help and guidance to become a pro". He will be working with new defensive line coordinator Jacques Cesaire. He will also be under the guidance of experienced defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and plenty of veteran defenders on the team.
Hopefully, this group will have a similar influence on Hall to what Callahan had on fellow Ohio State standout Dawand Jones.