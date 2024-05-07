3 Best Remaining Free Agents the Browns Can Still Sign After the Draft
If there's an NFL roster out there that really doesn't have a ton of room on it, especially with the 2024 NFL Draft in the books, it might be the Cleveland Browns. The Browns are loaded on both sides of the ball with a good combination of youth and veteran leadership, but this team isn't just loaded in the starting lineup -- they're legitimately going to be cutting starting-caliber players or key contributors in the coming months.
With all of that being said, the Browns will undoubtedly be selective about what free agents they look to add from here on out. They're operating with a little under $14 million in salary cap space, and general manager Andrew Berry might want to see how things play out with the 90 guys he's currently got on his team.
Or, he might want to get a little greedy. As an NFL GM, there's nothing wrong with that, especially if you can get guys for a good price. What free agents could the Browns add with the 2024 NFL Draft over?
1. David Bakhtiari, OT
This one may be a little bit of a long shot, but if former Green Bay Packers All-Pro David Bakhtiari is still wanting to continue his playing career, then the Cleveland Browns could end up being an option for him.
Jedrick Wills missed significant time last season, and although the Browns did pick up his 5th-year contract option, they also re-worked it to lessen the cap hit for 2024. That won't mean much for his overall roster chances, but I don't know that the Browns are going to mess around when it comes to protecting Deshaun Watson.
Bakhtiari hasn't exactly been a model of health the last handful of years, which is why he's no longer starting for the Packers (or even on the roster) but if he's still out there ahead of training camp and is 100 percent healthy, it might be worth the risk for Cleveland.