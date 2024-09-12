Browns' Coaching Staff Already Disagreeing After Rocky Start to Season
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns had a disastrous start to the season. They were completely overwhelmed by the Dallas Cowboys at home in Week 1, starting a chorus of boos in the stadium.
Since then, the Browns' top brass has been trying to identify what ailed them in the season opener. Considering that they were disappointing in all aspects of football, there were different diagnoses from different people. Seemingly, the coaching staff hasn't been able to agree on the problems with the team.
Special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone called the team out earlier on Thursday for their lack of effort. Ventrone said they needed to "compete harder and play with better effort".
Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, however, didn't think effort was the problem. Offensively, he said there were other issues ailing the team rather than a lack of effort.
It is a common strategy to pinpoint effort as the reason after a disappointing loss. This serves a purpose as effort is generally the easiest thing to fix. It also shifts the blame from coaches to the players. If a coach admits that the effort was there and the team gave it all, then he has to face the questions about what went wrong.
Dorsey admitting that there wasn't an effort issue offensively, brings about questions about execution. He is either saying that the team isn't good enough or he didn't prepare the team right.
The Browns' offensive line allowed six sacks in Week 1, Deshaun Watson went for 24/45 for 169 yards and threw two interceptions. This signals a clear need for improvement. If the effort can't be improved, Dorsey better make other significant adjustments to give his team a chance against the Jaguars in Week 2.