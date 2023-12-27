Browns Get Concerning Amari Cooper Injury Update for Week 17
The Cleveland Browns announced some concerning injury news regarding star WR Amari Cooper's status for Week 17.
The Cleveland Browns are busy gearing up for an important game in Week 17. There's a ton at stake for Cleveland as it prepares to face the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football, including a possible playoff berth.
However, the Browns' chances of beating the Jets may have just taken a hit with kickoff fast approaching.
The team announced on Wednesday that star wide receiver Amari Cooper is officially questionable for Thursday's contest due to a heel issue. Cooper has logged three straight DNPs this week, though most assumed his earlier absences were just for rest purposes.
This news puts Cooper's availability for TNF in jeopardy at the very least. One of the biggest drawbacks of playing on Thursday is the short turnaround, which severaly shortens the length of time key players have to recover before suiting up again. A few days sometimes makes the difference when it's something that's not entirely serious but still troublesome.
Considering this injury just recently popped up, it's probably of the minor variety. But it could be enough to keep Cooper from playing if he simply isn't comfortable enough to operate at the high level the Dawg Pound expects from him.
It would be a gut punch to see Cooper sidelined on the heels (no pun intended) of his franchise record-breaking performance in Week 16, when he popped off for 11 receptions, 265 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns.
The Cooper-Joe Flacco connection is the best thing this offense has going on right now, so this duo being forced apart even for a week would be significant.
The next 24 hours will be crucial for Cooper's ability to suit up. Hopefully he improves enough to put any worries to rest by the time this contest kicks off.
