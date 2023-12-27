Joe Flacco Addresses Revenge Game vs. Jets in Week 17
Cleveland Browns QB Joe Flacco has discussed facing his old team, the New York Jets, in Week 17.
The Cleveland Browns are heading into a massive game on Thursday Night Football versus the New York Jets. A win would not only clinch a playoff berth for the Browns, but it'd also keep the team in the running for the AFC's top seed.
This contest is also big on a personal level for a few ex-Jets on the roster, including quarterback Joe Flacco. Ahead of facing off against his old team, Flacco discussed the upcoming revenge game.
Flacco was asked on Tuesday about playing against New York and the fact Robert Saleh didn't come calling this season amid his squad's own injury issues at QB. The former Super Bowl champ clearly doesn't hold any grudges, stating plainly "it is what it is" while noting he enjoyed his time with the Jets and there's plenty of people there he still respects.
It's great to see Flacco not blinded by any emotions that facing an ex can bring up. There could be legit consequences for the Browns if the veteran was too focused on exacting personal revenge rather than getting another victory.
Flacco obviously sees the bigger picture at play here, and no one should be surprised. His "adult" approach has already won over many in Cleveland, which is the exact kind of leadership this locker room needed to bounce back following a myriad of quarterback injuries.
All of that being said, no one would fault Flacco if he does want to rub his newfound happiness in the face of his old squad. New York appeared to be a perfect landing spot for the vet earlier in the year, yet Saleh didn't reach out to the guy who'd spent the three previous seasons in his QB room.
Now Flacco has a chance to show the Jets what they're missing out on as he looks to lead Cleveland to its 11th win of 2023.
