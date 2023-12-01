Browns Confirm Week 13 Starting QB Following Friday's Practice
With Cleveland Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson still in concussion protocol, Joe Flacco will start against the LA Rams in Week 13.
The Cleveland Browns' quarterback situation has been in flux leading up to Sunday's Week 13 clash with the LA Rams. Rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been sidelined with a concussion to begin the week, leaving Browns fans to wonder if it's finally time for Joe Flacco to make his 2023 debut.
Well, it turns out that Browns fans won't have to wait longer for the former Super Bowl-winning QB's debut.
Browns News: Week 13 Starting Quarterback Named
NFL insider Adam Schefter has confirmed that Flacco will start against the Rams in Week 13.
The news comes after Browns beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot revealed that Thompson-Robinson is still in concussion protocol. When asked about making his 2023 debut, Flacco said that the situation is "definitely exciting" and that he's looking forward to seeing where the opportunity leads him.
"I love playing this game and anytime an opportunity kind of presents itself, you’ve just got to be patient and see what’s in store for you and that’s what I’m doing right now."- Joe Flacco on starting in Week 13
Even though Flacco has yet to take to the gridiron this season, the coaching staff has his back. Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt told reporters that while joining a new system will be a "challenge" for the 38-year-old, he's confident that Flacco has "a lot left in the tank" and "the arm strength to push the ball down the field."
Some Browns fans might have their doubts about Flacco, but surely he can't be worse than the tandem of DTR and P.J. Walker. The duo has only combined for a 50.9% completion rate while throwing seven more interceptions (9) than touchdown passes (2).
That's without mentioning how Cleveland is 2-3 when Thompson-Robinson and Walker start a game compared to a 5-1 record with Deshaun Watson under center.
Flacco might not be a Super Bowl MVP-caliber quarterback anymore, but his stint with the New York Jets proved that he isn't completely washed. He managed to throw for 2,253 passing yards with 14 TDs to six INTs in nine starts with an 81.5 passer rating across three seasons with the Jets.
Additionally, Flacco averaged 210.2 passing yards during the 2022 campaign. For reference, Watson (185.8), Walker (112.3), and Thompson-Robinson (85.8) are all averaging fewer yards than that this year. If Flacco can still throw that consistently, Cleveland's passing game will see a major boost — especially behind a world-class offensive line.
Time will tell if Flacco can take advantage of a Rams secondary that allows the 11th-most passing yards at home this season. As it stands, the Browns are 3.5-point underdogs for their clash at SoFi Stadium.
