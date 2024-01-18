Browns Could Hire Former Assistant as New Coordinator
As the saying goes, what's old is new again. That seems to be the case for the Cleveland Browns, anyway, who've been linked to a former assistant to replace Alex Van Pelt as the offensive coordinator.
After a disappointing Wild Card showing against the Houston Texans, the Cleveland Browns set fire to their coaching staff on Wednesday by firing several coaches, including offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.
Unsurprisingly, Browns fans are wondering who'll replace the fired coaches — especially Van Pelt, who had been with the team since the beginning of the 2020 campaign.
As it turns out, Cleveland could wind up bringing in a familiar face to assume offensive coordinating duties.
Browns Rumors: Andy Dickerson Linked to OC Job
Browns inside Mary Kay Cabot reports that the team plans to interview Seattle Seahawks offensive line coach Andy Dickerson for the vacant offensive coordinator job. The former Tufts University product has spent time as a coaching staff member for five different NFL franchises over the last 20 years.
If his name sounds familiar, that's because Dickerson previously spent time with the Browns. He served as the defensive quality control coach in 2009 before being named the assistant offensive line coach for the 2010 campaign.
After a brief stint as a coaching assistant for the New York Jets in 2011, Dickerson spent 2012 to 2020 as an assistant offensive line coach for the LA Rams before joining the Seahawks in 2021, where he's been to this day.
Dickerson doesn't have much (if any) experience calling offensive plays, which isn't a big issue considering that head coach Kevin Stefanski is the Browns' primary play-caller. If anything, it'd be interesting to see what impact Dickerson would have on a Cleveland O-line that was completely ravaged by injuries throughout the 2023 regular season.
Nevertheless, the Browns' offseason has only begun, meaning fans can likely expect to see more OC candidates emerge throughout the coming weeks.
