Browns Could Steal Coach From Texans After Playoff Loss

The Cleveland Browns are doing an extensive search to fill their offensive coordinator opening. The latest name in the mix helped develop C.J. Stroud.
Ever since parting ways with offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, the Cleveland Browns started an extensive search for a new offensive play-caller. After meeting with former Seahawks' offensive line coach Andy Dickerson and former Browns backup QB Ken Dorsey, Cleveland is now looking to steal a coach from the team that eliminated them from the playoffs.
The Houston Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson has emerged as a potential candidate to replace Van Pelt in Cleveland.
Browns News: Texans QB Coach Johnson to Interview For Cleveland Job
Johnson, who became the quarterbacks coach for the Texans last season, saw C.J. Stroud have an excellent rookie season, finishing with 4,109 yards, 23 touchdowns, and five interceptions. The Texans offense surprised fans all season as they went 9-6 in the games Stroud started.
The Browns hope for Johnson to have the same kind of impact on Deshaun Watson that he had on Stroud.
This unexpected performance brought upon plenty of interest around the league for Houston's offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik and QB coach Johnson. In addition to interviewing with Cleveland, the former Texas A&M star is meeting with the New Orleans Saints this week.
It's clear that the Browns are casting a wide net in their search for their next offensive coordinator. Who Kevin Stefanski will choose and whether Jerrod Johnson is ready for his first OC gig remains to be seen, but it certainly will be one of the most important decisions the organization will make this offseason.
