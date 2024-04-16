Browns Cut Veteran After Lengthy Absence From Team in 2023
The Cleveland Browns have released a veteran following their lengthy absence from the team this past season.
The Cleveland Browns have been very busy in free agency as they shape their roster for a longer playoff run in 2024. Cleveland's had a good mix of outside additions and re-signings of players who helped the team return to the postseason this past year.
On Monday, the team inked another 2023 contributor in Sam Kamara to a new deal. However, it came at a cost to one member of the roster.
While announcing the re-signing of Kamara, the Browns also revealed offensive lineman Drew Forbes was released with a failed physical designation.
This is an unfortunate, but expected, end to Forbes' latest stint in Cleveland. Since being drafted in 2019, the Southeast Missouri State product has appeared in just 13 career games, with injuries mostly to blame.
Forbes landed on the injured reserve list during his rookie season and ultimately suited up for just two contests. He then opted out of the 2020 campaign due to COVID-19's presence, then played in a single game for Cleveland during the 2021 season.
The Browns cut Forbes heading into the 2022 campaign, which led to him landing in Detroit. However, the Lions waived him in October of that year, clearing the way for his return to the Dawg Pound. Forbes enjoyed a nice run with the Browns to close that season, taking the field in nine games.
Just as Forbes took that positive step forward, he then injured his back in training camp ahead of the 2023 season. That injury wound up costing him the entire year, as he was never activated from the NFI list.
Considering Forbes' lack of reliability, it's no wonder Cleveland decided to part ways. The Browns can now focus on shoring up their O-line depth in the upcoming NFL draft.
