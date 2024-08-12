Browns Cut Veteran Running Back Immediately After Preseason Opener
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns made several roster moves on Monday after playing in their preseason game over the weekend. According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Cleveland announced three signings and waived four players including veteran running back John Kelly Jr.
Kelly Jr. was viewed as a cut candidate in training camp as the Browns have a ton of talent in their running back room. The 27-year-old running back saw some time in Saturday’s preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers but struggled to make a huge impact.
Kelly recorded 15 rushing yards on four carries and five receptions for 19 yards. However, the veteran running back had a fumble in the second half against the Packers, which likely didn’t help his chances to make the team.
The former University of Tennessee running back spent the last three seasons in Cleveland after being drafted in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams.
Kelly didn’t see much playing time with the Browns as most of it was spent on the practice squad. The 5-foot-10 running back appeared in five regular season games over his three-year stint with the Browns.
With Kelly’s contract being terminated, Cleveland’s running back room becomes slightly clearer as the team heads into the second week of preseason. Due to Nick Chubb’s injury, the Browns might keep four running backs on the active roster, opening up the door for D’Onta Foreman, Pierre Strong Jr., and UDFA Aidan Robbins to win a job out of preseason.
