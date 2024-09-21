Browns Defender Honored for Heartwarming Off-Field Work
The Cleveland Browns were preparing this week for the New York Giants. The G-Men are traveling to Cleveland as they seek to secure win No. 1 of the year on Sunday afternoon.
It hasn't been smooth sailing for the Browns through two weeks. Even though they secured a win in Week 2 over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland still has some questions to answer.
They are dealing with injuries to key players on the team, like David Njoku and Jack Conklin. Both players won't be suiting up, putting pressure on other guys to step up.
Regardless of those guys slated to miss the contest, the Browns will rely on their veterans. One of those guys is linebacker Jordan Hicks. And the 32-year-old has received praise for his work off the field.
Browns News: Jordan Hicks Wins NFLPA Community MVP Award
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Hicks won the Week 3 NFLPA Community MVP. His foundation hosted its second "True Strength Night" in Cleveland, where they celebrated special needs students and provided a positive impact for 2,500 people at his alma mater Lakota West High School.
The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Hicks' foundation or the charity of his choice. It's always great to see a player do productive things in his community.
The Texas product is thrilled to receive this recognition but is just happy he's making an impact on those in need.
"Being named this week’s NFLPA Community MVP is a great honor. I believe the most impactful thing any of us can do in this life is to love on those who are struggling or often overlooked," Hicks said in a statement.
In addition to his work in the community, Hicks has been a solid defender for the Browns. In two games, he's totaled ten tackles, two pass deflections, and one sack.
Now his focus will shift to the Week 3 contest vs. the Giants. Cleveland is a 6.5-point favorite over New York, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
