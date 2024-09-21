Browns Offensive Line Woes Continue With Latest Injury
The Cleveland Browns are 1-1 as they host the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon. They will have a chance to get above .500 and win their second straight game.
Despite the Browns having an opportunity to secure a win on Sunday against a winless Giants team, Cleveland is still dealing with injuries along the offensive line but things took a turn for the worse on Saturday.
Browns News: Jack Conklin Is Ruled Out for Week 3
According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, offensive tackle Jack Conklin has been ruled out for Week 3 with a hamstring injury.
This is a new injury for Conklin, who has been recovering from a torn ACL and MCL that he suffered in Week 1 of the 2023 season. The Michigan State product has yet to make his 2024 debut and he's now dealing with another injury.
The Browns' offensive line has been shaky to start the season, allowing the fifth-most sacks (8) in the NFL.
It does appear that Jedrick Willis is going to make his debut on Sunday after he was a limited participant in practice all week. Nonetheless, not having Conklin out there is a disadvantage for Cleveland.
And what makes this worse is that Conklin is now dealing with a different injury. Going from a knee injury to a hamstring isn't ideal.
Soft tissue injuries can linger all season long if they are not given the proper rest. Hopefully, this isn't anything too serious for Conklin but it's not a good sign that he's slated to miss Sunday's contest.
Cleveland will have to wait and see the significance of the injury after running some tests.
