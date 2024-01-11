Browns Get Terrible Denzel Ward Injury News on Thursday
The Cleveland Browns have received some bad news on star cornerback Denzel Ward before their first playoff game.
Kickoff is fast approaching for the Cleveland Browns, who suit up for their first playoff game on Saturday. Thursday marked a key day for the team as they announced the game statuses for any injured players, with Grant Delpit and Dustin Hopkins being ruled out.
However, star cornerback Denzel Ward was also a surprise addition to the report with a questionable tag, and the news on him is very concerning.
Browns News: Denzel Ward Gets Concerning Injury Update
Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters after practice that Ward hurt his knee during the tune-up session. Stefanski didn't commit to Ward being able to play against the Houston Texans, casting a cloud on his availability.
It would be an absolute gut punch to this defense if Ward isn't able to suit up. He's been a stellar playmaker for this top-ranked unit all year long, recording 2 interceptions, 11 passes defended and a forced fumble across 13 appearances.
Ward's absence was clearly felt by the team earlier this year when he missed three straight contests. Cleveland went just 1-2 during that stretch, with breakdowns in coverage being a huge part of back-to-back losses to the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams.
Ward being out would make top rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud's life easier in his first postseason tilt, which could set the stage for an upset by the underdog Texans.
Hopefully Ward is able to progress over the next couple of days and take the field in Houston.
In other Browns news: