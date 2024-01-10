Browns Get Huge Grant Delpit Injury Update Wednesday Morning
The Browns get big news on Wednesday regarding Grant Delpit.
The Browns are getting a major reinforcement ahead of their Wild Card tilt. Cleveland designated safety Grant Delpit to return from injured reserve Wednesday morning.
Delpit hurt his groin in the Week 14 battle against the Jacksonville Jaguars. This was only one day before he secured a three-year, $36 million deal contract extension.
The groin strain forced Delpit to miss the final four games of the regular season. Before the injury, the LSU product was having a superb campaign. He supplied 80 total tackles, three pass deflections, and 1.5 sacks this season.
Rodney McLeod and Anthony Walker are already on injured reserve but Juan Thornhill is listed as questionable for Jim Schwartz's unit. Getting Delpit back will for sure provide a boost for the secondary.
In 2023, the Browns were ranked first in the league in total defense (270.2) and pass defense (164.7) but 11th in run defense (105.5). Additionally, they are allowing 21.3 points per game. In the 13 games Delpit was on the field, the Browns have allowed 20 or fewer points in five games.
The 2020 second-round pick is getting healthy at the right time for Cleveland. Most teams are banged up this time of year but the Browns have really been hit by the injury bug. They have nine players on injured reserve, including seven starters.
The Browns kick off Wild Card Weekend on Saturday against the Houston Texans at 4:30 p.m. ET. This is a regular season rematch, in which the Browns beat the Texans 36-22 on Dec. 24.
