Browns Draft Pick Abandons Cleveland to Join Division Rival
The 2024 regular season is right around the corner but finally! After eight months of moves, chatter, and speculation, real football will be played.
The Browns have a very talented roster as they look to make another postseason run. But before we got to this point, Cleveland had to trim their roster down. The training camp roster was at 90 players but on Aug. 27, they had to get the team down to 53 players.
They had to part ways with a bunch of different guys and one former Cleveland defender decided to join a division rival instead of re-signing with the Browns.
Browns News: Isaiah Thomas Signs With the Cincinnati Bengals
Defensive end Isaiah Thomas decided to sign with the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad instead of re-signing with the Browns practice squad.
Thomas was selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Browns. He's played 10 total games in his Cleveland career but spent the majority of his time on the practice squad.
So instead of re-joining Cleveland, he signed with Cincinnati, hoping to get more playing time. That won't go over well in Cleveland as these two organizations are heated rivals.
In his NFL career, the Oklahoma product has totaled nine total tackles, two QB hits, and one sack.
Now he'll look to latch onto Cincinnati's active roster which he struggled to do with the Browns.
If he does get elevated to the active roster when the Bengals come to Cleveland Browns Stadium on Oct. 7, it will bring another added element to the divisional contest.
