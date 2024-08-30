Former Browns QB Heading Back to AFC North Rival After Surprise Cut
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns finally made the decision to move on from one of their quarterbacks on Thursday. After their shocking decision to have four QBs on the 53-man roster, the Browns eventually released Tyler Huntley after failing to find a trade for him.
He may have not had suitors on the trade market but Huntley didn't waste any time signing with a new team. The 26-year-old signal-caller is reportedly heading back to Baltimore, where he spent the first four years of his career. He will join the practice squad, according to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec.
NFL News: QB Tyler Huntley Signs With Ravens
It may be a bit surprising that Huntley wasn't able to get a guaranteed QB2 spot. He was a competent backup to Lamar Jackson for a long time, after all. There are plenty of teams with more questionable backup quarterbacks than Huntley right now.
The Ravens are one of those teams. After Huntley left in free agency to sign with Cleveland, the Ravens didn't make an addition to replace him. Instead, they re-signed 38-year-old Josh Johnson, who was their third-stringer a year ago. Johnson obviously has a ton of experience but he has one NFL start in the last six seasons. That is a risky proposition for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.
Despite presumably being ahead of Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the depth chart to begin training camp, Huntley didn't deliver the most inspiring performances in the preseason. Thompson-Robinson, showing intriguing improvement from his rookie season, outplayed Huntley to claim the QB3 spot. It looks like there is a chance the Browns will face Huntley during the season.