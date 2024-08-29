Browns Make Surprise QB Move on Thursday After Trade Talks
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns shocked the NFL world earlier this week by keeping four quarterbacks in their 53-man roster. While every other team carries two or three heading into the season, the Browns had Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, Tyler Huntley, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson on their final roster.
That didn't last long, however. On Thursday, the Browns decided to release Huntley, leaving three QBs on the roster.
NFL News: Browns Release QB Tyler Huntley
Now, there is an additional roster spot. The Browns also announced the signing of D'Onta Foreman two days after releasing him. He will likely take that roster spot unless he is surprisingly going on the practice squad.
Huntley will undoubtedly draw serious interest from quarterback-needy teams. The Browns reportedly searched for trades with potential suitors to see if they could get some draft capital out of the former Pro Bowler but that likely proved unfruitful.
Now, the Browns will almost certainly enter the season with Winston as QB2 and Thompson-Robinson as QB3. DTR looked much improved throughout the training camp and preseason after a disappointing rookie season in which he didn't look NFL-ready in his starts. Holding onto his roster spot despite the signing of an established backup QB like Huntley is a great sign for the former UCLA star.
The Browns are facing the Cowboys in Week 1. Even though Deshaun Watson is expected to be fully healthy for that matchup, Cleveland has significant injury concerns. The offensive line has a ton of uncertainty with Jedrick Wills Jr's and Jack Conklin's recovery and Hakeem Adeniji and Luke Wypler being on the IR list to start the season. The running back rotation is similarly full of question marks with Nick Chubb and Nyheim Hines unavailable and Pierre Strong suffering a rib injury. Whether he is on the 53-man roster or the practice squad, D'Onta Foreman will likely play a role in Week 1.
Despite all this, the Browns are -2.5 favorites against Dallas on FanDuel Sportsbook.
