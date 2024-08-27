Browns Taking Trade Calls on QB After Unexpected Decision
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns entered training camp with one of the deepest QB rooms in the entire NFL and might be trying to use it to their advantage before Tuesday’s roster deadline.
According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns will field calls for Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley and could trade one of these quarterbacks. This latest piece of reporting from Cabot comes on the heels of the Browns reportedly telling second-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson he’s made the 53-man roster.
The Browns signed Winston and Huntley to one-year contracts in free agency as they looked to bolster their QB room after what took place last season. Thankfully, Deshaun Watson has made progress in training camp and appears ready for the start of the regular season.
The same thing can be said for Thompson-Robinson, who has played with more confidence this summer after suffering a dislocated hip injury as a rookie last season.
As for Winston and Huntley, Huntley might be the odd man out in Cleveland. The former Ravens quarterback struggled in the Browns’ first two preseason games. However, Huntley played well in the team’s preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks.
The 26-year-old quarterback completed 17-of-22 passes (77.6 percent) for 146 yards and three touchdowns. It was the perfect performance for a veteran quarterback on the bubble.
Nonetheless, several teams could be looking for quality QB2/QB3s before the 4 pm ET roster deadline. Huntley is the best option over guys like Bailey Zappe, Luis Perez, and Desmond Ridder.
