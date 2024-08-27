Browns Make Shocking QB Decision on Roster Cutdown Day
The Cleveland Browns have an impressive roster but that can be a double-headed sword at the same time.
They have some difficult decisions to make regarding the roster and they have until 4 p.m. ET to get the roster down to 53 players. With that being the plan, the Browns made an interesting decision at the quarterback position.
Browns News: Dorian Thompson-Robinson Will Make 53-Man Roster
Brad Stainbrook of The OBR and 247Sports revealed that quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was told he would make the 53-man roster. Teams have inquired about Thompson-Robinson but the Browns decided they wanted to keep him on the squad.
The 24-year-old was selected in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft but struggled as a rookie, completing 53% of his passes for 440 yards, one passing touchdown, and four interceptions.
Instead of letting his bad rookie year affect him, Thompson-Robinson decided to get into the lab and improve his play.
This preseason, he completed 69% of his throws for 375 yards with one passing touchdown and 6.8 yards per completion.
Now the Browns quarterback room will have Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, and Thompson-Robinson as locks on the team in 2024. Now it looks like Tyler Huntley is someone who may be on the trade block or a cut candidate.
The hope is that Watson plays all 17 games but if he doesn't they have some fallback options. As the 2023 season showcased, you never know what injuries will happen so you need to be prepared. And the Browns are doing that with the most important position on the field.
