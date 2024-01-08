Browns Enter Playoffs as Longshot in 2024 Super Bowl Odds
Oddsmakers see the Cleveland Browns as long shots to win the 2024 Super Bowl entering the playoffs.
The Cleveland Browns had almost every injury hurdle imaginable thrown in their way this offseason, but that hasn't stopped them from booking a return trip to the playoffs. In fact, Cleveland's been one of the league's most impressive teams during the 2023 campaign, which is a major testament to head coach Kevin Stefanski and his staff.
Now the Browns, who are the AFC's No. 5 seed, will look to go on a Cinderalla run all the way to the Super Bowl. They definitely have the talent, defense and cohesiveness to pull it off.
Oddsmakers are a bit more pessimistic about Stefanksi's team with the playoffs here, however.
Browns Super Bowl Odds
DraftKings Sportsbook gives Cleveland +3500 odds to win Super Bow LVII after the conclusion of Week 18. That places this team No. 10 overall and behind five other AFC contenders, signaling they're considered major long shots.
The Browns are used to being slept on. When they lost star running back Nick Chubb and starting quarterback Deshaun Watson for the season, most were ready to write them off. Yet, Cleveland finished the year with 11 wins, tying the most in a campaign for this franchise since the turn of the millennium.
An elite defense led by new coordinator Jim Schwartz is one reason why the Browns could be Super Bowl dark horses. They've put opposing offenses in a stranglehold all season, ranking No. 1 in fewest total yards allowed and tied for the third most turnovers generated.
That helped take the pressure off of the offense, which struggled in the early part of the year due to a QB carousel. Veteran Joe Flacco's arrival, though, has brought much-needed stability to this unit. His incredible production (1,616 yards, 13 touchdowns) over just five starts has this group surging heading into the postseason.
While Cleveland faces a difficult playoff path without a guaranteed home game as the 5-seed, Stefanski's group will fight until the final whistle no matter the circumstances. That makes them a dangerous opponent anyone.
