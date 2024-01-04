Jim Schwartz Sets Up Eventual Browns Exit With New Comments
Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has made it clear he's not given up on his NFL head-coaching dreams.
Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has been lights out for this organization in 2023. Last season, Cleveland was 15th in the league in total defense but made a significant jump with Schwartz at the helm.
The Browns rank first in the NFL in total defense (266.8) and passing defense (165.9) while being 11th in points allowed (20.7). Additionally, they are tied for sixth in the league in team sacks (46).
With all the success that Schwartz has displayed in Cleveland, it's natural to think he may have some opportunities to move on in the offseason. Schwartz was previously the head coach of the Detroit Lions from 2009-2013.
When meeting with reporters on Wednesday, the 57-year-old defensive coordinator alluded to his interest in some head-coach positions that may present themselves after the season.
“I love this organization. I love the city of Cleveland,” Schwartz said. ”But I’d say this, In any job that you do, you always aspire to the top of the profession. And I’m no different there.”
This sounds like a guy who will entertain the chance to become a head coach. He's spent the vast majority of his career as a defensive coordinator. He even won a Super Bowl in 2017 with the Philadelphia Eagles before departing in 2020.
Schwartz has only been in Cleveland for one year but his impact has been felt on the sideline. Whether or not the Maryland native generates interest in head coach vacancies will be determined in a few weeks. He's just made it clear that he'll be compelled in those chances if they are presented.
