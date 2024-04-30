Browns Exercise Fifth-Year Option on Key Defender
The Browns have made an important decision on the future of Greg Newsome.
By Jovan Alford
Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome has been the topic of discussion this offseason as his name has been mentioned in various trade rumors.
As of right now, the Browns haven’t engaged in any trade talks for the former first-round pick, who is coming off a good 2023 season. And it seems like Cleveland wants to keep him around potentially for the foreseeable future.
On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Browns picked up Newsome’s fifth-year option.
As mentioned earlier, the 23-year-old cornerback has been the subject of trade rumors this offseason, but he’s not worried about those. The Browns aren’t worried either after picking up his fifth-year option.
The former Northwestern standout helped Cleveland have the best passing defense in the NFL last season, which allowed 164.7 yards per game. Meanwhile, Newsome recorded 49 combined tackles, 14 pass deflections, four tackles for loss, and two interceptions (a defensive score).
He also posted a 56.7 completion percentage allowed on targets, a 74.8 pass rating allowed when targeted, and gave up two receiving touchdowns.
With Newsome back in the fold for another year, Cleveland will have one of the best cornerback groups in the AFC, which includes Denzel Ward and Martin Emerson. If the young cornerback has another great season, he could be due for a big-time extension.
