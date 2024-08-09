Browns Eyeing 2-Time Super Bowl Champ as Last-Minute Addition
By Cem Yolbulan
Even though the Cleveland Browns are officially kicking off their season with their first preseason game against the Packers on Saturday, they are still not done tinkering with the roster.
General Manager Andrew Berry is putting his final touches on the training camp roster with the hopes of properly evaluating the in-house talent, while potentially finding a diamond in the rough to make the 53-man roster.
One of the most pressing needs for the roster ahead of the season is the offensive tackle situation in Cleveland. The projected starters Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin are still recovering from their long-term injuries, leaving the Browns short-handed at the position.
To bolster the depth at a hugely valuable position, the Browns worked out an experienced offensive tackle. Cam Fleming, who spent the past three seasons with the Denver Broncos, was at Browns training camp on Thursday.
Browns Rumors: Cleveland Works Out Veteran OT Cameron Fleming
Fleming was drafted in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. He played in 47 games there, mostly at right tackle, and won two Super Bowls protecting Tom Brady.
Since leaving the Patriots in 2018, he has been inconsistent and struggled with injuries. But he can still be an effective offensive lineman when he's out there. PFF graded Fleming at 59.4 after two consecutive years of over 70.
The Browns had major issues at tackle last season as they finished the year without Conklin, Wills, or Dawand Jones. The depth behind them leaves plenty to be desired as James Hudson III struggled immensely at times.
That is why Cleveland's interest in a player of Fleming's caliber is understandable. GM Berry likes to bring in a lot of players for workouts, so it may be a while before the Browns decide on who they want to bring in for more depth in the offensive line.
