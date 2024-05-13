Browns Facing NFC Heavyweight to Open Season
By Jovan Alford
The 2024 NFL regular season schedule is set to be released on Wednesday, but we already know two matchups that will happen in Week 1 (Green Bay Packers-Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens-Kansas City Chiefs).
However, on Monday afternoon, we found out who the Cleveland Browns will be playing in Week 1, which should excite fans. The NFL announced that the Browns will open up the 2024 regular season at home on Sept. 8 at 4:25 p.m. ET against the Dallas Cowboys on FOX.
Browns News: Cleveland Will Host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1
The Browns’ Week 1 matchup against the Cowboys will also be Tom Brady’s first game as a color commentator. After having a relatively good offseason, the Cowboys will be a good first test for the Browns, who saw their 2023 campaign end horribly against the Houston Texans in the Super Wild Card weekend round of the playoffs.
Cleveland ended the 2023 campaign with an 11-6 record despite not having starter Deshaun Watson, who missed the final eight games because of a shoulder injury.
The Browns are looking forward to having a healthy Deshaun Watson face off against Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who has been one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL. This game is also a revenge spot for Amari Cooper, who spent four seasons with the Cowboys before they traded him to Cleveland in 2022.
Since being traded to the Browns a couple of years ago, Cooper has produced back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and scored 14 total receiving touchdowns. Another storyline to watch out for is the Myles Garrett-Micah Parsons matchup. Even though these two defensive superstars won’t be going against each other, they will try to wreck the game when on the field.
The Browns’ win total is sitting at O/U 8.5 wins (-138 on the OVER and +112 on the UNDER) on FanDuel Sportsbook, which is crazy considering what they were able to do last season with a revolving door at quarterback.
That said, Cleveland can set the tone for the season and get one win closer to the over, with an opening week win over America’s Team.
