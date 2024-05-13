Key Browns Defender Confirms Plans to Retire After 2024 Season
The Cleveland Browns didn't have too much cap space to work with this offseason. Their priority was to retain their key pieces, bring back the same core from last year, and hope for better injury luck next season.
The Browns general manager Andrew Berry mostly succeeded in this plan. Cleveland is bringing back their elite defensive unit which finished first in yards per game in 2023. One of those pieces is veteran Rodney McLeod.
The 33-year-old safety missed the final stretch of the season due to a bicep injury but was still an impactful defender when he was out there. Not only is he a solid depth option for this team, he is also a locker-room favorite, providing veteran leadership to this group. Therefore, it's not a surprise that the Browns decided to retain him for another year.
Unfortunately, however, this will be McLeod's last dance. The former Super Bowl champ confirmed the suspicions and announced that this would indeed be his final season in the NFL.
Browns News: Rodney McLeod Retiring After This Season
McLeod had an impressive NFL career despite going undrafted in the 2012 NFL Draft. Entering his 13th season in the league, McLeod played a huge part in the Eagles' Super Bowl victory in 2017.
Now, he is hoping to bring that championship experience to Cleveland and lead this team to a deep postseason run.
The Browns have Juan Thornhill and Grant Delpit starting at safety. McLeod will provide depth in the position alongside Ronnie Hickman and D'Anthony Bell. By far the most experienced member of the Browns' secondary, McLeod will play an important role for this team if he can stay healthy.
Here is to hoping McLeod finishes his career with another Super Bowl appearance. The Browns have an uphill battle in the AFC to make the Super Bowl. On FanDuel Sportsbook, they are given the eighth-best odds to win the AFC at +2000.
