Browns Fans Out of Patience With Key Injured Starter
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns are about to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4 for a chance to get back on track after an embarrassing home loss to the Giants last Sunday. Browns fans were hoping for an easier outing after the Raiders had a similarly embarrassing Week 3 loss to the Panthers. However, it sounds like they will not be getting that after several key starters were ruled out earlier on Friday.
David Njoku, Jedrick Wills Jr, Jack Conklin, and Pierre Strong will not be available against the Raiders. Wills' absence is particularly frustrating for Browns fans who have been hoping to finally get consistent production from their starting left tackle.
Jed Wills made his season debut in Week 3 after missing the second half of last season and the first two games of this season because of an MCL injury. The 25-year-old offensive lineman played 40 snaps against the Giants before leaving the game in the third quarter with a knee injury. Now, he is out again, leaving the Browns' offensive line depleted.
Deshaun Watson has been the most sacked quarterback in the league with 16 through three games. The absences in the offensive line obviously play a huge part there. But the issue with Wills is that he hasn't been good even when he takes the field. He finished last season with a 54 PFF grade and received a 51.9 in his only game this year.
Wills had his fifth-year option picked up by Cleveland but hasn't received a contract extension. After being the No. 10 overall pick and starting his NFL career strongly, he was hoping for a big payday. That seems less likely now that his relationship with the Browns, especially the fans, has soured. Even if he gets a lucrative deal in the offseason, it may not be from this front office.