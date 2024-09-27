Deshaun Watson in Huge Trouble After Latest Browns Week 4 Injury News
The Cleveland Browns are currently 1-2 but the pressure is beginning to mount. They've failed to score 20 points in any game this season, as the offense has struggled to generate consistency.
On Sunday, they will be on the road taking on the Las Vegas Raiders. The Browns need this win badly but on Friday the injury news that came out of Cleveland puts quarterback Deshaun Watson in a difficult position.
Browns News: Three Starters Ruled Out for Week 4
Head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke with the media and announced that David Njoku, Jed Wills, Jack Conklin, and Pierre Strong won't practice today and have been ruled out for Sunday.
The Browns are already without guard Wyatt Teller, who was placed on IR. Now, two more starters along the offensive line won't suit up. Wills returned to action last week and is dealing with issues with the same knee. As for Conklin, he was rehabbing a knee injury but now is dealing with a hamstring issue.
With so many questions on the offensive line, Cleveland has even thought about putting Joel Bitonio at tackle, a position he's never played in the NFL.
In total, three starters on the offensive line will be out. Rolling into this game, Cleveland is first in the league in sacks allowed (16).
There is more pressure on Watson to deliver, which seems to be a tall task right now. Heading into Week 4, the Browns are ranked 31st in the league in total offense (248), 30th in passing offense (152.3), and 25th in scoring offense (16.7).
The silver lining is that the Raiders' defense has been pitiful too, ranking 30th in total defense (378.7). But that doesn't mean Las Vegas doesn't have some disruptors upfront, including Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins.
