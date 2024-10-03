Browns Fans Won’t Be Happy With Latest Davante Adams AFC North Trade Rumor
By Cem Yolbulan
Ever since Davante Adams requested a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders, every fanbase in the NFL has been dreaming about landing the star receiver. It's not often that a playmaker of Adams' caliber becomes available for an in-season trade, so, understandably, there is a long list of suitors for his services.
Among this list are the Pittsburgh Steelers. The current leaders in the AFC North with a 3-1 record, the Steelers are reportedly one of the frontrunners for Adams, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
NFL Rumors: Pittsburgh Steelers Among Suitors for Davante Adams
This confirms Wednesday's reporting by The Athletic's Dianna Russini that the Steelers were among the teams making an offer for Adams.
When Adams was made available, it was widely expected that he would force his way to the Jets because of the Aaron Rodgers connection. Even though the Jets remain the favorites to trade for the star receiver, it has been reported that he is open to other teams and that the Raiders will accept the best trade package.
"In fact, according to sources informed of Adams' thinking, he is open to playing for several other teams. The New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and perhaps the San Francisco 49ers are among teams that either have inquired about the six-time Pro Bowler or are places Adams would be happy landing."- Ian Rapoport, NFL Network
The Steelers have the ability to outbid other teams in a potential Adams deal. Adding an elite receiver would get the Steelers' offense to the next level and make them a scary team. They already have a top-five defense through the first quarter of the season and an offensive improvement could turn them into a true AFC North contender.