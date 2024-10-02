Potential Amari Cooper Trade Replacement Linked to Browns
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns started the 2024 NFL season 1-3 and are one of the most disappointing teams in the league so far. They have a tough slate of games coming up on their schedule and things could get out of hand if they don't figure things out.
And that has to start on the offensive end. The Browns rank dead last in the NFL in yards per play and net yards gained per passing attempt. They are a bottom-tier offensive team in all metrics.
Therefore, it's understandable that they would be looking for upgrades on that end of the field. According to Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, the team is interested in disgruntled star WR Davante Adams and will likely inquire.
NFL Rumors: Browns Likely Interested in Davante Adams
Adams requested a trade from the Raiders on Tuesday. He has a potential out on his contract after this season. Considering where the Raiders are as a franchise, it makes sense for them to want to get out of his contract and get draft capital in return.
The Browns have been included in trade rumors for a wide receiver since the offseason. They wanted to trade for Brandon Aiyuk before the season but failed. Amari Cooper, who is in the final year of his contract, is a prime trade candidate in a potential deal.
Another name Cabot mentions in her piece is DeAndre Hopkins. The veteran receiver is also potentially on the trade block after the Titans' slow start to the season. He is not at the same level as Adams at this stage of his career, so perhaps wouldn't require as big of an offer as him in a deal.
Whether Cooper is traded as part of these deals or not, it's clear that the Browns are looking for upgrades in the position and preparing for their Pro Bowler's potential departure in the offseason.